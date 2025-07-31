Imphal: Two individuals have been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment in separate cases involving the sexual assault of minors in Manipur’s Bishnupur and Imphal West districts.

In the first case, the Manipur Fast Track Special Court No. 1 on Wednesday sentenced Abdul Rahaman (37), a resident of Bishnupur district, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Rahaman was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2013.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh, with an additional one year of simple imprisonment in case of default. Recognising the need for the victim’s rehabilitation and recovery, the court directed the Manipur state government to pay Rs 4 lakh as compensation from the Victim Compensation Fund within 30 days.

According to court records, the assault occurred on November 15, 2013, and the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at the Moirang police station shortly afterward.

Rahaman was taken into custody on November 17, 2013, and remained in judicial custody until May 19, 2014. The court ordered that this pre-trial detention period be counted toward the sentence, in accordance with Section 428 of the CrPC.

In a second case, Shanglakpam Bishorjit Sharma (45) of Lamshang Mayai Leikai, Imphal West, was sentenced to 8 years of rigorous imprisonment for rape and sexual assault. The verdict was delivered by Ashem Tarunakumari, Additional Sessions Judge of the Fast Track Court for Crimes Against Women, Manipur.

Sharma was convicted under Section 376 (rape) and Section 354 (assault or criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. The incidents occurred on August 21 and September 15, 2009, within the jurisdiction of the Lamshang police station.

The court also recommended a Rs 4 lakh compensation for the woman victim to aid in her rehabilitation and recovery.