Imphal: The Spastic Society of Manipur (SSM) and members of the Manipur Cerebral Palsy (CP) Football Team urged Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to include Disability Sports in the State Sports Policy.

SSM serves as a composite center for rehabilitating, educating, and empowering children and persons with disabilities.

CP Football is a team sport for athletes with cerebral palsy or acquired brain injury, played recreationally or competitively at club, national, regional, and international levels.

Dr. Ricky Laishram from the Spastic Society of Manipur, along with members of the Manipur CP Football Team, met the Governor.

The team will represent Manipur in the upcoming 3rd National CP Football Championship, scheduled from October 9 to 12, 2025, in Goa.

They highlighted Manipur athletes’ achievements in Para-Athletics, CP Football, Wheelchair Basketball, Badminton, and Archery at national and international events.

They emphasized that including Disability Sports in the policy would ensure equal opportunities, facility access, scholarships, and employment benefits, while promoting inclusive sports development.

The Governor appreciated their dedication, assured them the matter would receive due consideration, and extended his best wishes for their upcoming championship.