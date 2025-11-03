Imphal: India is intensifying its crackdown on Maoist rebels, particularly in Manipur, with increased security operations resulting in the arrest of nine cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) over the past 48 hours, officials stated on Monday.

A substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and incriminating items was also recovered during operations in the Manipur valley districts.

The arrestees were accused of serving monetary demands to shops, public and government offices, extortion from public and educational institutions, exaction of mobile phones under duress from mobile phone shops, and mediation between disputing parties through intimidation.

In a series of operations, the security forces arrested three active cadres of KCP (Taibanganba) from Khongjom Bazar under Khongjom Police Station, Thoubal district.

These include Hijam Ngamba Meitei (38) of Kumbi Terakhong, Bishnupur district; Nongthombam Amujao Singh (24) of Pukhao Naharup, Imphal East district; Kiyam Rajesh Singh (41) of Wangoo Parking, Bishnupur district; and Kangabam Gouro Meitei (45) of Yairipok Ngamukhong Litan Makhong, Imphal East district.

Two active cadres of the KCP (PWG) were also captured from the Wahengbam Leikai area under Imphal Police Station, Imphal West district. They are Md. Islamuddin (33) of Lilong Chaobok Mairenkhun and Syed Zakir Hussain (50) of Lilong Tairen Makhong.

A self-styled sergeant of KCP (Taibanganba), Meisnam Langamba Meitei (24) of Laingoubi Mayai Leikai under Kumbi Police Station, Bishnupur district, was apprehended from Kakching Lamdong area under Kakching Police Station, Kakching district.

One cadre of KCP (PWG), Urikhinbam Malemnganba Meitei (31) of Jiribam Gulathon, Jiribam Police Station, Jiribam district, was also picked up from his hideout at Thongju Part-II near Kono Khongnang Khong under Singjamei Police Station, Imphal West district.

Another cadre of KCP (Ibungo Ngangom), Ronaldo Maibam (25) of Hiyanglam Awang Leikai, under Hiyanglam Police Station, Kakching district, was apprehended from his residence.

The main demand of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) is the “reclamation” of the “robbed sovereignty” of Kangleipak (Manipur) by ending its merger with India.

This is reflected in their call for a ban on Indian Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations, which they view as symbolizing an illegitimate annexation.

The independent state of Manipur merged with the Indian Union in 1949.