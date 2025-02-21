Imphal: A joint team from the central and state forces of Manipur arrested two suspected drug smugglers and recovered 1.86 kilograms of Brown sugar worth around Rs 2 crore in the international black market, an official source said on Friday.

Based on the input received from various intelligence sources concerning the individuals carrying contraband items from across the Indo-Myanmar border (IMB), the joint team of the Assam Rifles and Manipur police launched an operation on Thursday night.

The operation conducted in and around the Sericulture Gate No. 2 of the Kwakta Phougakchao under the Ikhai police station Bishnupur District adjoining Churachandpur district led to the arrests of two suspected smugglers.

The operation ended with the arrests of the duo who were later identified as Moichingmayum Farid (28), and Md. Amar Shah (29).

The police said that from their possession, Brown Sugar contraband weighing 1.866 kg packed in a plastic bag was recovered. The arrestees along with the seized items are now in police custody for legal action.

