Imphal: In a major drug bust, security forces, with assistance from members of Civil Society Organisations, raided a house in Imphal East district and seized over 1,300 bottles of cough syrup and 24,000 tablets.

They also arrested one individual, officials reported on Friday.

The accused did not possess a license or legal documents to store or sell these medicines. Authorities estimated the market value of the seized items to be around Rs 25 lakhs in the local black market.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint team arrested Meisnam Geetchandra (38), a resident of Khurai Konsam Leikai, during a raid conducted at Khurai Sajor Leikai under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East district.

The team recovered the following items from his possession:

i. 23,304 Tramadol tablets

ii. 1,390 Nitrapal tablets

iii. 1,383 bottles of Bercodex 12 Syrup (200ml)

Police stated that the accused had no legal authorization to store or distribute such controlled substances.

Authorities seized the entire stock under the NDPS Act, 1985, and confirmed that the arrest had been made in accordance with the law.

Police further explained that the seized medicines are prescription-based, highly addictive, and commonly misused by drug addicts in Manipur.

They added that further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network involved in this illegal drug trade.