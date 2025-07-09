Imphal: Manipur Police on Tuesday arrested six more members of Arambai Tenggol (AT), a Meitei socio-cultural organization, who were involved in a physical assault on an officer and personnel of the Manipur Police during a bandh in Bishnupur district.

To date, a total of eight AT volunteers have been arrested in the same case, the police reported on Wednesday.

Manipur Police arrested the errant AT members in connection with the assault case, in which irate protesters injured the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and his escort team during an attack.

The incident occurred when police personnel were dispersing a violent mob at the Nambol Thongkha area of the Bishnupur district.

The AT called the statewide bandh on June 9, 2025, following the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) arrest of its leader, Asem Kanan.

The Bishnupur police have registered a suo motu case under FIR No. 39(6)2025 NBL-PS, invoking multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)—including sections 189(5), 191(1), 190, 195(1), 223(a), 109(1), 118(1), and 351(2)—relating to obstruction of duty, assault on public servants, unlawful assembly, and attempt to cause grievous hurt.

The arrested persons are:

i. Laishram Sanahal Singh @ Sana (26) of Govindagram Awang Leikai, Imphal West district

ii. Kangabam Nongdamba Singh (23) of Terakhongsangbi Ward No. 2, Bishnupur district

iii. Laishram Premchand @ Kandrang (18) of Govindagram Awang Leikai, Imphal West district

iv. Laishram Rishikanta Singh (20) of Govindagram Awang Leikai, Imphal West district

v. Sarangthem Rabichandra @ Rabi (28) of Kangmong Maisnam Leikai, Imphal West district

vi. Yumnam Jaswant Singh (22) of Lourembam Maning Leikai, Bishnupur district

On June 15, 2025, the police also arrested two more AT volunteers, namely:

vii. Ngangom Nganthoi (18) of Langpok Makha Leikai, Bishnupur district

viii. Asem Amujao, also called Jackson (18) of Nambol Makha, Bishnupur district