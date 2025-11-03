Imphal: Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has strongly criticized airlines for charging exorbitant airfares on flights to and from Imphal, terming the pricing “unfair and unacceptable.”

His remarks come as the state continues to face road blockades and unrest, leaving air travel as the primary means of reaching the capital.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Singh highlighted that for over two and a half years, Manipur residents have had to rely almost entirely on air travel. Despite this dependency, airlines, he said, continue to exploit the situation.

Singh pointed out that a 45-minute flight to Guwahati now costs more than a three-hour flight to Delhi, calling this disparity “daylight robbery” against stranded passengers.

He urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu to take immediate steps to rationalize airfares to and from Imphal, emphasizing that the government must intervene to prevent airlines from taking advantage of citizens who have no other travel options.

“This is nothing short of daylight robbery against passengers,” Singh added, stressing that the government must ensure fair pricing and protect public interest.