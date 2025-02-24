Manipur: Explosives haul recovered Churachandpur

Imphal: A significant haul of explosive devices was recovered by a joint team of central and state forces at a village in Langza of Churachandpur district in Manipur.

The team, comprising central para-military troopers and Manipur police commandos, detected and defused several Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during search and area domination operations.

The recovered IEDs included a 1-kilogram black IED, two 500-gram IEDs, one black and one red, as well as three locally made improvised bombs and three improvised pompi ammunition.

Bomb experts defused the explosive devices, ensuring a safe and successful operation.

Additionally, the joint security forces recovered arms and ammunition, including a .303 Rifle, three single-barrel guns, a modified 81 mm Mortar, and several live rounds.

The retrieved items were handed over to the concerned police station.