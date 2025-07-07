Imphal: Thousands of farmers in Himachal Pradesh have commercially adopted the HRMN-99 apple variety, and farmers in the northern Senapati district of Manipur, bordering Nagaland to the north, have now begun cultivating it with a significant fruit yield.

Naga tribes predominantly inhabit Senapati district in the state.

D. Rapi, a retired government employee, has found success in organic apple farming in Purul Rosofii village, under the Purul Sub-Division of Senapati district.

“The plants started bearing fruit after four years of planting the saplings,” Rapi said. “Last year, we harvested around 20 kilograms, and this year, over 100 kilograms.” This is the second harvest, he noted.

He also stated that his apples are grown without using any chemical fertilizers or pesticides.

HRMN-99 does not require the prolonged chilling hours that most apple varieties need to flower and set fruit, making it ideal for the lower altitudes of Senapati district.

“It is completely organic,” he further said, emphasizing that he has not sought any external support or technical guidance, as he wanted to first observe the results independently.

He further said that people know HRMN-99 apples for their sweet taste and crisp texture.

This high-quality apple variety thrives in warmer climates. The ripe fruit has a yellow-red color, a standard fruit size, and a sweet flavor, he added.

He also said that farmers in Senapati district can successfully cultivate this variety and urged them to adopt it to improve their socio-economic conditions.

Notably, the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) and the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority have recognized and supported this innovative variety.

It has delivered significant economic benefits to farmers in the lower hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh, offering a promising new source of livelihood.