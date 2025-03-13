Imphal: Manipur police arrested a 45-year-old woman who served demand letters to doctors, shopkeepers, business establishments, private firms, and government employees in a flash operation, officials said on Thursday.

The anti-extortion unit of the Manipur police department launched the operation on Wednesday afternoon based on specific information about the movement of a hybrid militant.

The operation took place in the Langol Game Village Zone III area under the Lamphel police station in Imphal West District.

According to the police report, security personnel arrested a person who attempted to flee upon seeing them.

Manipur Police identified the arrestee as Leihaorungbam Laishram (O) Sanatombi Devi @ Ichal (45).

She is an active member of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, a Progressive group, and resides in Langol Game Village Zone III under Lamphal-PS, Imphal West District.

The report further stated that she served demand letters to doctors and shopkeepers in the Imphal area. Police seized a mobile handset and several demand letters from her possession.