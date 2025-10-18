Imphal: Security forces arrested five alleged drug smugglers and recovered 45 soap cases containing approximately 600 grams of brown sugar, a variant of heroin, during a series of raids at the Mao border town, the police reported on Saturday.

In a major strike against drug trafficking, a combined team of Senapati Police and 16 AR arrested one individual and seized 15 soap cases of brown sugar weighing 192 grams during an operation.

The arrested person has been identified as Bishal Kumar (23), son of Indra Kumar from Maram Kavanam, presently residing in Lairouching Village in Senapati District.

The contraband was being transported in a Tata truck (6-wheeler) bearing registration number AS-01-DD-4094.

After thorough interrogation, the team arrested two more individuals involved in the case.

They were identified as Lungsuipii Ranmei (30), son of Raichuba, from Mayangkhang Village in Kangpokpi District, and Luikang Adam (28), son of S.K. Luikang, from the same village in Kangpokpi District.

Continuing their momentum against narcotics, the joint team seized 30 soap cases of brown sugar weighing 407 grams from two individuals during a routine check at the Mao Police Station (PS) Check Gate.

The arrested individuals were identified as H. Linii (35), son of Ch. Hriipou, from Tunggam Afii, currently residing in TNK Village in Senapati, and V. Mado (36), son of Vihrii, also from Tunggam Afii, currently residing at TNK Village in Senapati.

The contraband was being transported in a Tata Yodha bearing registration number NL-07-AA-3011.

Police reports added that separate cases have been registered at Mao PS for further investigation.