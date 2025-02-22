Manipur: Four acres of poppy plantations razed in Churachandpur

Imphal: In a joint operation of the central and state forces assisted by the villagers of Churachandpur, Manipur bordering Myanmar on the south, approximately four acres of poppy cultivations were destroyed.

According to a defence wing press statement, the flowers of poppy plants at their ripe time for harvesting estimated to produce around 20 kilograms of raw opium worth around Rs 30,000 in the local markets were razed to the ground in the operation at Maungzang village, Churachandpur District on Friday.

Assam Rifles with the assistance of villagers of Maungzang village, Churachandpur District of Manipur along with personnel of Manipur Police, forest department representatives, and Narcotics and Border Affairs representatives destroyed illegal cultivation.

The statement said that the villagers were made aware of the damaging consequences of illegal poppy cultivation for society, youth, and the environment after which they appreciated the efforts of the civil administration in assisting them in destroying the poppy plants.

The villagers also pledged against further plantation in their area.

The statement added that by working together, security forces, civil administration, and villagers are taking a stand against narcotics, fostering hope, resilience, and a safer future for the region.