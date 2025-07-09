Imphal: In a series of anti-insurgency operations jointly conducted by central security and Manipur police, an official reported on Wednesday that they had arrested four cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP PWG).

In the first operation, launched on Tuesday, the joint team captured two active cadres of the KCP (PWG) from the Utlou area in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

The duo had been raising funds for the banned outfit by extorting money from the general public and businessmen in the Nambol area.

The security forces identified the arrested cadres as Laitonjam Ramakanta Meitei, also called Bothe (34), of Uyumpok Maning Leikai, Imphal East district, and Thongam Herojit Singh (38), of Tengdongyan Mayai Leikai, Imphal West district.

Laitonjam Ramakanta Meitei, a self-styled section commander of the KCP (PWG), reportedly commands more than 15 cadres working under him for the outfit. The security forces are continuing efforts to arrest the remaining cadres.

In the second raid, the team arrested another KCP (PWG) cadre from Moirang Okshongbung, Ward No. 11, Bishnupur district, and identified him as Thoudam Santosh Singh @ Henthoiba (23), of Thoubal Leishangthem Thoudam Mamang Leikai.

He had collected a large amount of extortion money from schools and colleges located in the Thoubal district. The team seized one mobile phone and one Aadhaar card from his possession.

In the final operation, the team arrested a KCP (PWG) cadre from Kekrupat, North AOC, who was also involved in extortion and in threatening the general public, brick field owners, and government employees.

The team identified him as Potshangbam Jeet Meetei @ Norjit (55), of Khagempalli Panthak, Imphal West district. They seized a mobile phone and ?100 from the arrestee.