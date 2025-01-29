Imphal: In a significant administrative overhaul, Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led government in Manipur on Wednesday announced a major reshuffling of IAS/IRS/IPS/MCS/MPS officers impacting a total of 70 officers – 60 bureaucrats and 10 police officers (7 IPS and 3 MPS).

This move is seen as a strategic approach to strengthen governance and administrative efficiency across various districts against the backdrop of the prevailing law and order situation.

Prashant Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur in separate notifications issued on Wednesday states that the transfer and posting of 60 officers (IAS/IRS/IPS/MCS) and 10 police officers have been effected until further orders in public interest.

The notification issued in the name of the Governor states that Paudunthang Vaiphei, IAS (present post/director general/SAT) has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary and Director General/SAT), Arurak Bajpai, IFS (present post-PCCP/HoFF), as Additional Chief Secretary (Textiles, Commerce and Industries/PCCF).

Rakesh Balwal, IPS (present SP Thoubal district) as the SP Imphal East.

