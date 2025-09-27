

Imphal: The Manipur government is prioritising sustainable tourism as a pillar of economic development through infrastructure projects, eco-tourism initiatives, and youth skill development to create jobs and entrepreneurship.

Puneet Kumar Goel, Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur, speaking on the World Tourism Day observation at Imphal on Friday, asserted that Tourism is one of the world’s fastest-growing industries, capable of creating jobs, empowering youth, promoting cultural exchange, and fostering peace among nations.

The government resolves to promote tourism as both an economic activity and a way to preserve traditions, showcase natural beauty, and share its rich cultural heritage globally.

He further said that while the State welcomes visitors, its environment, culture, and values remain protected.

He also outlined the major initiatives of the State Tourism Department, including the promotion of homestays under the RAMP Scheme to enhance community participation and offer authentic local experiences to visitors. He also informed that training for 500 youths, including IDPs, is underway in the cabin crew and hospitality sector to create livelihoods.

Puneet Kumar Goel pointed out that the Marjing Polo Complex Project is being developed to honour Manipur’s Polo legacy, while efforts are being made at Khongjom War Memorial to preserve and showcase the state’s history of sacrifice and valour.

He maintained that several projects are underway with the ethos of sustainable tourism to balance development with heritage conservation and environmental protection. He also mentioned major festivals organised by the Tourism Department, including the Sangai Festival and Shirui Lily festivals, which have now earned national and international recognition.