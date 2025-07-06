Imphal: The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Sunday called upon the people to uphold the principle of “One Nation, One Constitution” during the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee at the Palace Auditorium, Manipur State Film Development Society, Palace Compound, Imphal.

The Governor appealed to everyone to remember and draw inspiration from Dr. Mookerjee’s legacy of selfless service, unwavering commitment to national unity, and fearless pursuit of constitutional integrity.

The Governor also recalled Dr. Mookerjee’s pivotal role in the integration of Jammu and Kashmir.

He encapsulated his firm stance in his well-known statement: “Ek desh mein do Vidhan, do Nishan, do Pradhan nahi chalenge,” which reflected his unwavering commitment to the principle of “One Nation, One Constitution.”

During the ceremony, the Governor offered floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Mookerjee.

A documentary film highlighting the life and contributions of Dr. Mookerjee was screened, and a dedication song was performed by artists from Shri Shri Bal Mukunda Dev Music College.

Speaking at the event, the Governor described Dr. Mookerjee as a towering figure in the history of modern India, a distinguished patriot, freedom fighter, visionary leader, and an intellectual of remarkable stature.

The Governor highlighted Dr. Mookerjee’s immense contributions to nation-building.

As one of the key architects of independent India, Dr. Mookerjee played a significant role in shaping the country’s political and educational landscape.

He was also a strong advocate for national integration and worked tirelessly to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation.