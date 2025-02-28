Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has extended the deadline for the voluntary surrender of looted and illegal arms, ammunition, and explosives until 4 pm on March 6, 2025, following repeated requests from various groups, including COCOMI.

This move comes after appeals from both valley and hill areas to extend the surrender period.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The governor emphasized that this is the final opportunity for individuals to contribute to peace, communal harmony, and societal security.

He urged all communities, particularly the youth, to voluntarily hand over illegal weapons to the nearest police station, outpost, or security forces camp within the extended seven-day period.

Those who surrender arms within this period will not face punitive action, but any individual found with illegal weapons after the deadline will be subject to legal consequences.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This initiative follows the governor’s initial amnesty offer, which ran from February 20 to February 27.