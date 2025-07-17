Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, launched the Cashless Payment System for Transport Services and rolled out electronic Driving Licences (eDL) and electronic Registration Certificates (eRC) at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The Raj Bhavan said this initiative by the Transport Department will boost transparency, efficiency, and citizen-focused access across Manipur.

During the launch event, the Governor praised the Transport Department’s efforts and stressed the need to harness technology for good governance and citizen empowerment.

The Transport Secretary noted that the state already offers thirty-two services through the national Parivahan Sewa portal, with more services set to become available soon.

The Governor was joined by the Director of Transport, SIO NIC team members, RO SBI officials, and various stakeholders.

Starting July 18, 2025, citizens can pay all transport-related fees via POS terminals and other online payment systems, including debit/credit cards, UPI, and more, ensuring a secure, seamless, contactless experience.

Manipur will officially introduce eDL and eRC statewide beginning August 1, 2025, allowing citizens to store their driver’s licences and registration certificates electronically via DigiLocker and mParivahan apps, eliminating the need for physical documents.