Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday visited the Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) Headquarters at Mantripukhri to pay tribute to two soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Governor laid a wreath and offered solemn respects to the mortal remains of Naib Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Ranjit Singh Kashyap. The Assam Rifles accorded a General Salute in honour of the fallen soldiers.

“A General Salute was accorded in honour of the two brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” read a post on X (formerly Twitter) from the Governor’s official account.

In an official statement, IG Assam Rifles (South) said, “We are proud to share that the Personal Accidental Insurance (PAI) claims of Late Naib Subedar Shyam Gurung and Late Rifleman Ranjit Singh Kashyap of 33 Assam Rifles, who laid down their lives on September 19, 2025, in Nambol, Bishnupur district, have been successfully settled by the State Bank of India.”

The Assam Rifles, through close coordination and continuous follow-up, ensured that the PAI claim amount of Rs 1.10 crore each was credited to the nominees’ accounts on October 10, 2025, under the existing MoU with SBI.

“This timely settlement reaffirms SBI’s steadfast commitment to stand by the families of our martyrs and honour their valour and sacrifice,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, police investigations into the September 19 ambush revealed that Ojit Singh, a cadre of an underground outfit, directly participated in the attack at Sabal Leikai, Nambol.

According to officials, Ojit Singh and other militants opened fire on 33 Assam Rifles personnel before fleeing towards Loktak Lake and hiding their arms and ammunition at a secret location.