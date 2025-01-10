Imphal: Manipur Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Friday, visited the border town Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal District with Myanmar on the south, took stock of the overall functioning of Integrated Check Post (ICP) and anointed soothing balms to the agitated minds of the general masses residing there.

Officials of the Land Ports Authority of India gave a presentation to the Governor about the functioning of the ICP.

The Governor, during his maiden visit to the border town, interacted with leaders from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to address their grievances.

The governor also met with various leaders of business and community of Moreh town including the Border Trade Chamber of Commerce, Tamil Sangam, Manipur Muslim Council, and Gurkha Samaj, and heard their issues and concerns.

The leaders expressed their concerns, stressing the hardships they have faced due to the suspension of all cross-border business activities since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, the Governor visited the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Gate No. 1 and No. 2.

He also went to Govajang Village where he was briefed by the Commanding Officer of the 25 Border Road Task Force about the ongoing fencing works along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The governor distributed gifts to Border Road Organisation officials and the local workforce and encouraged them to work further.

Notably, all the euphoria and high expectations of a flourishing cross-border trade created by the opening of the Indo-Myanmar border trade through Moreh have disappeared, leaving the border town almost deserted in the aftermath of the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023.

Many residents including the Meitei and some non-locals fled from Moreh in fear for their lives. This town has been reduced to a ghost town presently.