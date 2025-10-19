Guwahati: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla visited the construction site of the world’s tallest railway pier bridge in Noney district on Saturday to review its progress.

The structure, being built over the Ijei River, is part of the 111-km Jiribam-Imphal railway line, a project expected to transform connectivity across Manipur and the Northeast.

Accompanied by senior railway engineers and district officials, the Governor received a detailed briefing on the construction status.

Officials informed him that the bridge is on track for completion within the current financial year.

Rising 141 metres above the ground, the bridge is set to break global records, surpassing the 139-metre Mala-Rijeka viaduct in Montenegro to become the tallest railway pier bridge in the world.

Located near Khumji village, about 70 km west of Imphal, the structure will span 555 metres in length once completed.

The Jiribam–Imphal railway line was declared a national project in 2008 and is seen as a critical lifeline for the region.

The route features 11 major bridges and 137 minor ones, with five major and 101 minor bridges already completed.

Once operational, the railway will significantly improve mobility, boost economic activity, and enhance integration of remote areas with the national transportation grid.

Earlier in the day, Governor Bhalla was welcomed at the Noney district headquarters by Deputy Commissioner Sharath Chandra Arroju, the Superintendent of Police, and other senior officials.

He later visited stalls set up by various government departments showcasing agricultural, horticultural, and handcrafted products, highlighting the region’s local industries and potential for growth.

At a review meeting held at the DC’s office, the Deputy Commissioner briefed the Governor on ongoing development initiatives and infrastructure challenges in the district.

Governor Bhalla also emphasized the importance of the timely execution of key projects and assured support for overcoming local bottlenecks.