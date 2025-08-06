Imphal: The Manipur government on Tuesday announced a series of postings and transfers of police officers as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security and improve administrative efficiency.

The changes affect both Indian Police Service (IPS) and Manipur Police Service (MPS) officers across multiple districts and police stations.

According to an official notification issued by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, seven IPS officers and 33 MPS officers have been transferred and posted to new assignments.

Notable changes include Superintendent of Police (SP) Ningshem Vashum of Kamjong being posted as SP of Ukhrul while retaining additional charge of Kamjong.

Meanwhile, Ukhrul SP Marthik Malladi has been released on Central deputation. Khuplen Lhouvum, Commanding Officer (CO) of the 1st India Reserve Battalion (IRB), has been appointed as Senior SO to the Director General of Police (DGP), assisting the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Zone II in Churachandpur. Paukhanmung Gwite has been assigned as the new in-charge CO of the 1st IRB.

These transfers come shortly after the state government, on August 3, gave in-principle approval to a significant proposal by the Manipur Police Department.

The proposal includes the establishment of a new Secretariat Police Station at Mantripukhri and the creation of twelve new Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) posts across various districts, marking a strategic move to bolster law enforcement capacity statewide.