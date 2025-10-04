Imphal: Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Imphal shows signs of deterioration concerning the issues that range from poor maintenance and lack of amenities to systemic problems like underinvestment and delays in developmental works.

Based on various infrastructure reviews and media reports, Anurag Bajpai, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of the ISBT, Imphal, to make a first-hand assessment of its deteriorating infrastructure.

During the visit, the ACS observed that the facility, though in a neglected state, can still be maintained and developed into an efficient transportation hub.

The ACS noted with concern that truck, auto, and tempo drivers were using the premises for cooking and other activities not permissible in a government facility.

Inspecting various offices under the DTO/Imphal East, including those dealing with driving licenses, tax payments, permits, and vehicle registration, the ACS advised improvements to make the offices more public-friendly.

He further directed the DTO/Imphal East to constitute two monitoring teams of three staff each to conduct regular rounds of the premises on alternate days, preferably in the afternoon or evening, to check undesirable and illegal activities within ISBT.

At present, the premises are being used by both public and private vehicles without regulation. Parts of the building house the offices of the Department of

Taxes, DTO/Imphal East, and the Department of Sericulture, while a unit of the CAPF, are also stationed there.

The ACS was accompanied by Kh. Diana, Director (Transport), Joint Secretary (Transport), DTO/Imphal East, among others.