Imphal: Additional Chief Secretary of Manipur (ACS), Anurag Bajpai, has announced that Kharungpat, a wetland area of 227 hectares in the southern Kakching district of the state, is to be declared a bird sanctuary to conserve bird species, especially those that are endangered, vulnerable, or have declining populations.

Anurag Bajpai, after visiting and inspecting the Kharungpat water body, discussed with the concerned officials. In the special meeting, the ACS stated that Kharungpat is being developed into a formal bird sanctuary, a project supported by the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) and local communities. The area already attracts significant numbers of migratory birds, and processes are underway to declare it a sanctuary to protect biodiversity and promote eco-tourism.

The declaration is also a part of the proposal made by the local MLA, ZP member, CSOs, and public to designate Kharungpat as a bird sanctuary, which is justified as it is an important water body of Manipur.

The bird sanctuary is to be established to conserve bird species by protecting their natural habitats and providing safe spaces for feeding, breeding, and nesting, which is crucial for both resident and migratory birds and helps maintain ecological balance.

The sanctuaries serve as essential havens, particularly for endangered species, and act as vital areas for scientific study, environmental education, and sustainable tourism.

He said that the forest department has already initiated the relevant process for declaring Kharungpat as a bird sanctuary under Section 18 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. He explained that, among other exhaustive procedures, including issuance of a formal notification under Section 18, the final notification from the deputy commissioner concerned is essential.

L. Joykumar, Chief Conservator of Forests, who also attended the meeting, has also pointed out that recognition of a water body as a Ramsar site entails meeting of nine criteria, including that migratory birds at the water body should be more than 20,000, a condition already fulfilled in case of Kharungpat.