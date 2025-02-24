Imphal: Manipur government on Monday declared wanted two alleged culprits who are reportedly involved in the killing of Laishram Malemnganba, 15, a class VII student whose body was found near his residence on February 10.

Manipur police reports stated that two persons namely Huiningsubam Yumlingba alias Poireinganba, 31, son of H Ibohanbi, and Thangjam Thoungamba Meitei, 26, son of Th Sunil Meitei, both residents of Sagolmang in Imphal East district were tagged as wanted.

The police also warned that any individual or family who has given shelter to these duo would be given deterrent punishment as per the law of the country.

Moreover, the twosome were directed to surrender before the completed authorities at the earliest.

It is worth noting that the police found clues leading to the custodial killing of Laishram Malemnganba, 15, a class VII student after recovering a car used in the crime.

The breakthrough in the case came after the Pambei-led United National Liberation Front (UNLF), which is now in pact with the government, announced the name of the main culprit namely Huiningsubam Yumlingba alias Poireinganba, a declared deserter of the the outfit.

According to a statement the former member of the UNLF-P along with his three associates involved in the killing. However, the police have declared wanted only two individuals.

Laishram Malemnganba, a resident of Moirangkampu in Imphal East district was shot dead by four gunmen on February 10 near his residence leading to the large-scale sit-in protests.

The Joint Action Committee against the killing of Malemnganba collected the body of the student from the mortuary of the JNIMS hospital after the police had given assurances to arrest the killers at the earliest.