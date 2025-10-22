Imphal: The Government of Manipur formed a Monitoring and Supervision Committee on October 13, 2025, for the reconstruction and restoration of the historic Manipur Bhavan at the Rajbari (Red Land) Building in Meghalaya’s Shillong, according to an official statement issued in Imphal on Wednesday (October 22, 2025).

The Manipuri Rajbari in Shillong, located at Redlands, is a historic building that once served as the Shillong residence of the Maharaja of Manipur and was the site where the Manipur Merger Agreement was signed in 1949.

Workers recently demolished the building, previously a majestic mansion, and it now faces scrutiny amid protests from Manipuri organizations and an ongoing government inquiry.

In this context, Ngangom Uttam Singh, Director of Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD) and Information and Public Relations (IPR), chaired a consultative meeting on Wednesday at the Mini Conference Hall of the City Convention Centre in Imphal.

The meeting aimed to deliberate on the recent demolition of the Manipur Rajbari in Shillong and to discuss the way forward for the historic site.

The Committee will oversee the reconstruction project, coordinate with stakeholders, ensure quality and heritage compliance, and ensure the project’s timely execution.

The Committee outlined the current situation of the historic building, explaining that workers dismantled it between September 29 and October 8, 2025, and preserved the recovered materials for reuse.

The organizers sought valuable advice and suggestions from all participants regarding the next steps.

The meeting featured active participation from several experts who shared their insights, opinions, and recommendations. Contributors included W. Nabakumar; retired professor Nepram Gitkumar Singh, President of the Manipur Architects Forum; Mutua Bahadur, Director of the Mutua Museum; Y. Rupachandra, Secretary General of the Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM); Homen Thangjam, Convenor of INTACH; Asem Bhakta Singh, President of the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU); Thoidingjam Tombi Singh, eminent artist; S. Tampha Singh from the Institute of Engineers (India), Manipur Centre; and Professor N. Joykumar Singh, a member of the Kangla Board.

After extensive discussions and exchange of ideas, the participating experts recommended the following three points to the Monitoring and Supervision Committee:

To restore the glory of the Manipur Rajbari in Shillong through anastylosis or by following the norms, ethics, and guidelines of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and UNESCO. To engage reputed professional conservation and preservation experts to develop a comprehensive restoration plan and guide the State Government during implementation. To involve local experts in the field who can interact with and monitor the work of conservation professionals to ensure the preservation of historical features, original architectural design, and cultural significance.

The meeting ended with a collective commitment to preserve and revive the cultural and historical heritage of the Manipur Rajbari in Shillong.

Additionally, authorities established the Rajbari in Shillong around the 1930s, though it was initially located elsewhere.

The Assam government later acquired the Redlands site in 1935, and the Rajbari was relocated there.

The building holds significant historical and political importance, as it is the site where Maharaja Bodhachandra Singh signed the Manipur Merger Agreement with the Indian Dominion on September 21, 1949.

Decline: The structure deteriorated under unauthorized management and due to ineffective oversight by the Manipur government, which renamed it “Manipur House” in 1980.

The recent demolition of the historic structure sparked widespread condemnation from Manipuri organizations.

Multiple groups, including the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee and various Manipuri organizations in Shillong, have protested the demolition.

The Manipur government has committed to monitoring the Rajbari’s restoration, and it has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the incident.