Imphal: The Manipur Government on Friday issued a deadline of October 10 against illegal petroleum product sales in the residential areas, following complaints of unauthorised fuel dispensing in two valley districts – Imphal East and Thoubal.

Haobam Bobby, Officer on Special Duty (Petroleum Oil Lubricant), the Department of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (CAF and PD), Government of Manipur, talking to the media at Imphal on Friday, stated that strict monitoring will be carried out against the illegal sale and stocking of petroleum products such as Motor Spirit (petrol) and High Speed Diesel (diesel) without valid licenses. He informed that, as per the Explosives Act, any individual dealing with petroleum products must obtain a license from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO).

He cautioned that such practices are extremely dangerous, posing risks of explosion and fire hazards. Even the use of mobile phones near such fuel dispensers could trigger accidents, he added.

He stated that these activities are a clear violation of the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980, and offenders will face strict penalties under the law.

He further revealed that the Department has received complaints about such illegal activities in Imphal East and Thoubal districts. The CAF and PD have issued a 15-day deadline to those involved to immediately cease such practices, failing which, legal action will be initiated, he added.

A drive will be conducted to ensure compliance with the Certificate of Safety to be issued by the Chief Controller under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Notification dated 13th March, 2002, and the Certificate of Tank Test under Rule 126 of the Petroleum Rules, 2002.