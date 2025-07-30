Imphal: The Manipur Government has appealed to the Foothill Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC) to lift the indefinite bandh imposed in the foothill areas of the state and called for an amicable resolution through continued dialogue and cooperation.

The appeal was made by the Manipur police in response to the indefinite bandh restricting the movement of the Kukis in the foothills of Naga-inhabited areas in the state.

The bandh has been in effect since July 18. One of the main concerns that led to the bandh is the construction of the ‘German’ or ‘Tiger’ road in the Naga area.

The Naga outfits allege that the proposed road passes through Naga ancestral territories “without prior knowledge or consent of the Naga people,” which they consider a blatant disregard for traditional ownership rights.

The police reported on Wednesday that a meeting was held on Monday between senior police officers from the police headquarters in Imphal and representatives of the FNCC to discuss the representations and grievances submitted by the Committee.

After detailed deliberation on the issues raised, the Police Department assured the FNCC representatives that all genuine concerns would be examined with utmost seriousness.

The Department reiterated its commitment to addressing the matters raised in a timely and appropriate manner.

In the interest of maintaining peace and public order, the Government also appeals to the FNCC to lift the bandh imposed in the foothill areas so that the matter can be resolved amicably through continued dialogue and cooperation. So far, the FNCC remains opposed to the proposed construction of this road.