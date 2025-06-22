Guwahati: Manipur observed a day of profound sorrow on Sunday, as thousands gathered to bid a final farewell to Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, a 21-year-old Air India cabin crew member, who lost her life in the Air India Flight AI171 crash near Ahmedabad on June 12.

Nganthoi Sharma, a native of Thoubal Awang Leikai, was aboard the ill-fated London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner that tragically crashed, claiming 241 lives.

Her mortal remains arrived at Imphal International Airport, accompanied by her father, Kongbrailatpam Nandesh Kumar Sharma, and elder sister, Kongbrailatpam Geetanjali, who had traveled to Ahmedabad for DNA confirmation.

A large, grieving crowd, including state government officials, relatives, and local residents, assembled at the airport to receive her.

Her final journey to Thoubal transformed into a solemn public procession. Thousands lined the streets, some in silence, others weeping softly, showering petals and whispering prayers. This collective outpouring of grief united the state in mourning, symbolizing not just a farewell to a life cut short but a shared sorrow.

Later, her family performed the final rites according to Meitei customs at the local cremation ground in Thoubal Awang Leikai.

The tears shed by many present attested to the deep impact Nganthoi had on their lives. Neighbors and those who knew her fondly recalled her compassionate nature and unwavering commitment.

Born in 2004, Nganthoi was the middle of three sisters in a modest family. Her journey was a testament to quiet ambition and remarkable resilience.

Nganthoi, a former student of Meci School in Changangei Uchekon, Imphal West, and DM College of Commerce, displayed academic excellence and determination. She had cleared the NEET exam but chose to pursue a career in aviation. At just 17, she joined Air India after a recruitment drive in Imphal and became one of the youngest members of the 2023 cabin crew batch.

She was based in Mumbai and operated on international routes, including the London sector.

“She was shy and unsure at first, but so determined,” a relative recalled, remembering her unwavering spirit.

Nganthoi was the middle child among three sisters, and the beacon of hope for her family. Her elder sister works at a private school, and her youngest is in Class 9.

“When she got the job, we couldn’t believe it. “We were so proud,” one of her cousins said, reflecting on the joy she brought.

Nganthoi’s final message to her beloved family echoes painfully in their hearts: “I’m going to London. In a few minutes, we’ll take off. We may not be able to talk for a while as it’s an international flight.”

Nganthoi lost her life in the tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, a disaster that claimed nearly all on board the London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Earlier this week, Manipur also mourned the loss of another cabin crew member, Lamnunthem Singson, in the same tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash.

Authorities brought her mortal remains to the state on June 19. They transported her remains to Kangpokpi district by road from Dimapur airport after an IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad. Her family conducted her final rites the next day.

Flight AI171, carrying 242 individuals (169 Indian nationals, 53 British, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian), went down moments after departing from Runway 23 of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Only one passenger survived the devastating incident.