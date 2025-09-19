Imphal: The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has strongly condemned the attack on security forces this evening, in which two brave jawans of the Assam Rifles made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Governor, in a communique issued from the Raj Bhavan, Imphal, expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers, acknowledging their unwavering courage and dedication in protecting the nation.

He further conveyed prayers for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the incident

The Governor reaffirmed that such heinous acts of violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances and warned that they will be met with the strongest resolve to safeguard peace and stability in the region.

The well-armed men suspected to be from the valley district of Manipur launched the ambush at around 5:47 PM near the Nambol Sabol Leikai under the Nambol police station in Bishnupur district. Sources said the Assam Rifles soldiers who were riding on a convoy vehicle 547 Tata truck, were first hit with an improvised explosive device (IED), followed by the ambush with small arms and a grenade launcher at the Nambol Sabal Leikai area, about 12 km from the state capital Imphal.

During the barrage of arms attacks, one jawan died on the spot, and another succumbed to his injuries at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

One of the seriously injured AR personnel was also rushed to the same hospital and has been receiving medical treatment at present. The bodies of the killed security personnel have been deposited at the RIMS hospital for post-mortem. The reports stated that a large reinforcement has been rushed to the area, and cordon and search ope