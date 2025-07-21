Guwahati: Villagers impacted by three major highway-widening projects in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district have accused members of the Kuki National Front (KNF) of coercing them into signing blank papers to siphon off a portion of their compensation funds. Multiple beneficiaries told NDTV that they received less than half of what they were entitled to under land acquisition laws.

The victims filed a formal complaint with Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari, who, as the designated Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) under the National Highways Act, 1956, received a total of Rs 320.52 crore from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) to disburse as compensation. The funds were released in three separate tranches for land acquisition under Sections 3A and 3G of the Act.

DC Chaudhari confirmed receiving the complaint but declined to disclose details. “We are working on it as per the rules,” he said.

Villagers Allege Coercion by Armed Group

At least 20 affected villagers recounted how armed KNF operatives, led by the outfit’s finance secretary Jangboi Kipgen, ordered local village chiefs to gather beneficiaries at a council office. Once there, armed guards monitored the room as KNF members instructed people to sign blank or pre-filled forms in exchange for the promise of receiving their compensation.

“They did not let us carry our phones or read the documents. One man just said, ‘Sign this, and you’ll get your money,’” a beneficiary told NDTV. He said he was supposed to receive Rs 17 lakh but only received Rs 3.8 lakh, which was transferred to his account with the description “bulk posting – by salary”, outside of the official CALA channels.

He added, “They exploited the ignorance of villagers. Many signed without knowing the consequences.”

Another villager, who had been promised Rs 1 crore for both land and structures, claimed he received only Rs 69 lakh after being forced to sign a pre-filled form. Yet another said he was given Rs 48 lakh, while Naga villagers, who owned similar properties, received over Rs 80 lakh, suggesting selective targeting by the KNF.

A group of 78 beneficiaries submitted a written complaint to the DC on January 25, 2025, demanding that authorities deposit the full compensation amount into their accounts. “We will not allow the highway work to proceed unless we receive the actual amount,” the letter stated.

Suspected Diversion of Funds to Middlemen

An NDTV investigation spanning more than a month uncovered bank records, court documents, and written complaints suggesting that middlemen may have diverted Rs 18 crore from the compensation pool. These middlemen allegedly operated on behalf of the KNF.

According to official bank statements from CALA’s three accounts at Indian Bank, just eight individuals received unusually large sums across multiple transactions under Package 4B (Daili to Kuraopokpi) and Package 5A (Kuraopokpi to Sekmai).