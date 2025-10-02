Imphal: To improve the lives of the poor and needy, particularly in rural and tribal areas, through holistic development initiatives, the Manipur Development Authority (MDA), in collaboration with High Range Rural Development Society (HRDs) India, a Kerala-based NGO focused on tribal welfare and affordable housing in Manipur.

According to the Naga People’s Front (NPF), a regional political party primarily active in Nagaland, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, a project of housing initiative scheme that aims to provide 1,000 safe and durable homes for underprivileged tribal families in the Ukhrul district of Manipur is being launched.

The NPF has lauded the launch of a housing initiative that aims to provide 1,000 safe and durable homes for underprivileged tribal families in the Ukhrul district, which is mostly inhabited by the Naga tribes.

The NPF again appreciated the efforts of Ram Muivah, MLA of 44-Ukhrul AC, for playing a vital role in facilitating the initiative and bridging the gap between the community and implementing agencies. Ram Muivah is among five MLAs belonging to the NPF in the 60-member Manipur Legislative assembly, which at presently under animated suspension owing to the imposition of the President’s rule since February 13, 2025.

The NPF further appealed to the concerned authorities for the extension of similar housing efforts to other hill districts, including Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, as well as parts of the Imphal Valley, where ethnic conflicts have led to large-scale displacement of families during the past three years.

In the ethnic violence that erupted siince May 3, 2023, over 260 persons lost their lives, and approximately 60,000 people were displaced. These people are taking shelter at different places across the state.