Imphal: Indian army and Manipur police in a series of joint operations have busted four anti-socials’ hideouts and recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and digital items from the forest areas along Manipur-Assam borders.

The joint team first conducted the operations at the forest areas of Zairol and Uchathol in Manipur’s Jiribam district bordering the Cachar district of Assam on Thursday.

The operation ended with the recovery of one SMG Carbine with Magazine, a 12 Bore Single Barrel Bore Gun, 60 live ammunition, 5 UBGL rounds, and two Grenades.

On the other hand, the second operation was launched at the foothills of Fungei Ching Ngamukhong under Nongpok Sekmai-PS, Thoubal District.

The operation also recovered a Single Bore Gun, a country Pistol along with a magazine, one 9mm Pistol Magazine, ten 36 HE Hand Grenade, a Radio Set (Baofeng), an Anti-Riot Grenade, a Stun Shell (Normal), fifty .303 blank rounds, 36 live ammunition and 45 empty cases.

During the last operation at Wabagai in Kakching district, the following items including an Air Gun Rifle, 2 HE Grenade without detonators, two 51mm live HE Shell, 10 7.62mm live ammunition, 15 empty cases of AK Rifle, 4 Stun Shell (Normal), 2 BP plate and a BP vest were recovered.

Different FIRs have been registered and the seized items have been deposited to the concerned police stations for relevant legal proceedings.