Imphal: A painting competition using the human face as a canvas to portray various aspects of wildlife and various issues under the theme “Human–Animal Coexistence” was the main attraction in the ongoing 71st Wildlife Week Celebration 2025.

As a part of the Celebration, a Quiz and Face Painting Competition, an engaging way to raise awareness about animal conservation, was organised at the Autonomous District Council Hall, Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Saturday.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from school children, teachers, and community members, reflecting their growing awareness and concern for wildlife conservation.

All attendees took a pledge to protect wildlife and conserve forests, reaffirming their commitment towards harmonious coexistence with nature.

Addressing the gathering, Amandeep, IFS, Divisional Forest Officer, Kangpokpi, highlighted the importance of involving youth and local communities in conservation efforts.

He emphasized that protecting wildlife is not just the duty of the Forest Department but a shared responsibility of every citizen. He urged the students to become ambassadors of nature, spreading awareness about the need to safeguard the rich biodiversity of Manipur for future generations.

Later, a Prize Distribution Ceremony was held, during which winners of the Essay, Painting, and Quiz Competitions were felicitated with certificates and tokens of appreciation by the Kangpokpi Forest Division.