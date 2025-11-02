Guwahati: Tension has escalated among hundreds of internally displaced persons (IDPs) residing at the Langol Game Village Government Quarters in Manipur’s Imphal after the district administration ordered them to vacate the premises.

Around 200 displaced families, who fled their homes during the ethnic violence of May 2023, now face uncertainty as they claim to have no alternative shelter.

The families have been staying at the Langol quarters for nearly two years since the outbreak of violence forced them to leave their native villages.

Despite repeated appeals, they allege that the government has failed to provide permanent rehabilitation, security assurances, or a roadmap for their safe return.

Mutum Yoihemba, an IDP representative from Churachandpur, blamed the authorities for neglecting their safety.

“We left our homes because there was no security. It is the government’s failure. We are willing to return if safety is guaranteed,” he said.

The displaced families reportedly sought a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Imphal West to present their grievances, but were denied an audience.

In response, they submitted formal petitions to both the Deputy Commissioner and the Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur, urging the government to withdraw or suspend the eviction order.

According to their memorandum dated October 31, IDPs from Churachandpur, Moreh, Kwatha, Kangpokpi, Sugnu, and other conflict-hit areas have been taking temporary refuge at the Langol quarters since May 3, 2023.

The families stated they had fled their homes to save their lives and properties and remained unable to return due to ongoing instability and insecurity in their localities.

The DC’s office and the DGP acknowledged receiving the appeals on November 2 but have not yet issued any official response or assurance.

The IDPs have urged the government to adopt a compassionate approach, emphasizing that they seek only temporary shelter until peace and normalcy return to their villages.

As of now, over 60,000 people across Manipur remain displaced, staying in relief camps, government quarters, and temporary shelters set up after the May 2023 ethnic clashes.

While the government has initiated limited rehabilitation measures, many families continue to demand adequate security, compensation, and safe passage back to their homes.