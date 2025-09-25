Imphal: In a series of operations, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and civil police averted potential tragedies by detecting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Manipur’s Kakching district on Wednesday, officials reported on Thursday.

Based on intelligence inputs hinting at the presence of several anti-social activists, the police reported that the joint team conducted an operation at the vulnerable location of the Kaibung areas under the jurisdiction of the Wangoo police station in the southern Kakching district.

During the operation that lasted around 3 hours, the joint Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of the Manipur police and Assam Rifles defused one IED weighing 1.7 kilograms, without causing any damage.

Also Read: Manipur: NIA starts investigating bank robbery in the Ukhrul district

The BDS also detected one wax cover weighing 683 grams, 3 kgs of sand, a splinter weighing 2.7 kgs, Explosive TNT weighing 470 grams, twelve screws, one electric detonator, electric wire, one meter in length, and one booster (C3) primer.

During the operations, the IED and its related explosive materials were later destroyed in situ, though no arrests were made, the report states.

The police, however, stated that a case in this regard has been registered for further investigation and legal proceedings.