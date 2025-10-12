Imphal: A total of 300 schoolgirls were given sanitary kits to promote menstrual hygiene, self-care, dignity, and key aspects of adolescent health and empowerment, as part of the International Day of the Girl Child 2025, held under the theme “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead – Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis.”

The Indian Army’s Red Shield Division, in collaboration with the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Andro, Imphal East district, celebrated the day at its school campus on Saturday.

The school principal, Rani Rose, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for their continuous support toward community development and the holistic growth of students, and reaffirmed the commitment to empowering girls through education, awareness, and leadership.

She highlighted that such initiatives go beyond ensuring security, also strengthening confidence and purpose among young girls.

A special lecture by Maj Memthoi KH (Retd) focused on career guidance, mental wellness, and health and hygiene.

The interactive session motivated students to explore new career opportunities, including the Indian Armed Forces, while reinforcing the importance of emotional resilience and physical well-being.