Imphal: Security forces arrested an individual associated with a proscribed insurgent group and recovered a substantial cache of weapons, including arms, ammunition, explosives, and communication devices, from 2 busted camps during the past 36 hours.

Security Forces arrested a self-styled sergeant of the outlawed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL), named Khangembam Joychandra Singh, also called Nande (37) of Kumbi Laishang Leikai, Kumbi-PS, Bishnupur district. He was arrested from a hideout at Uripok Khaidem Leikai, Imphal West district, from Uripok Huidrom Leikai locality under Imphal-PS, Imphal West district.

Based on his on-spot interrogation, the state and central forces intensified anti-insurgency operations at the Changsang hill range area under Sagolmang-PS, Imphal East district,

The operation ended with the recovery of

i) 02 (two) SBBLs,

ii) 01 (one) DBBL,

iii) 01 (one) shot gun SBBL,

iv) 01 (one) country made a carbine without a magazine,

v) 01 (one) country made .32 pistol,

vi) 01 (one) empty magazine of 9 mm carbine,

vii) 34 (thirty-four) live rounds of ammunition for different arms,

viii) 05 (five) anti-riot cartridges,

ix) 01 (one) camouflage helmet,

x) 01 (one) iron plate suspected to be used as B.P. and

xi) 01 (one) BP jacket.

The police further reported that during the third phase of search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas at the Chingkakpam Turel river, Buffalo Farm under Kakching-PS, Kakching district, inter alia, warlike weapons were also retrieved.



The seized items included

i) 01 (one) AK Ghatak with an empty magazine,

ii) 01 (one) G3 rifle with an empty magazine,

iii) 01 (one) modified single-barreled rifle,

iv) 04 (four) bolt-action single-barreled rifles,

v) 02 (two) INSAS LMG empty magazines,

vi) 01 (one) INSAS rifle empty magazine,

vii) 01 (one) SMG empty magazine,

viii) 01 (one) HE 51mm mortar bomb,

ix) 01 (one) hand grenade with detonator and ring,

x) 02 (two) pompi explosives,

xi) 60 (sixty) live rounds of ammunition for different arms,

xii) 02 (two) tear smoke shells (soft nose),

xiii) 02 (two) Baofeng handsets,

xiv) 02 (two) helmets,

xv) 01 (one) BP jacket,

xvi) 02 (two) magazine pouches,

xvii) 01 (one) pistol holster, and

xviii) 01 (one) pair of tactical shoes.