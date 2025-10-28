Imphal: A temporary camp belonging to the suspected cadres of a valley-based underground outfit was busted in an operation jointly conducted by the central and state forces on Monday, the police reported on Tuesday.

In an intelligence-based combing operation launched at the Khongjom Langathel Hangoipat hill range under Khongjom police station in Thoubal district, the joint team of the Assam Rifles, Manipur police, BSF, and CRPF busted the camp.

Also Read: Manipur: Logistics snag delays modernization of Loktak Hydro Project, says NHPC

The reports stated that the operation terminated with the recovery of a cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and warlike stores of weapons hidden inside the temporary camp. No arrests were made in the operation that lasted around 3 hours on Monday morning.



The recovered items included

i) one 7.62 SLR rifle,

ii) one .303 rifle,

iii) one pump-action shotgun,

iv) one 36 HE hand-grenade,

v) 347 ammunition rounds of different calibers,

vi) 17 DBBL cartridges,

vii) four magazines of different arms,

viii) 8 charger clips and

ix) 3 magazine pouches.

The report added that the confiscated items were later deposited at the concerned police station for further legal proceedings.