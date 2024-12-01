Imphal: The suspension of mobile internet and data services including VSATs and VPN in Manipur has been extended in nine districts till December 3, 2024.

With this, the internet suspension in Manipur entered 15 days on December 1, 2024.

The districts where the restriction will be effective are Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Jiribam, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl.

An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary stated that under the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, the suspension is being enforced for the peaceful co-existence and maintenance of public order, the Chief Secretary stated.

Notably, the Manipur government suspended internet services in 9 districts from 5:15 PM on November 16 to curb the rising tensions and ongoing civil social organizations’ protests.

