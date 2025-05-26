Guwahati: The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, Manipur, initiated an emergency services boycott on Monday against “unjust” fee hikes for post-graduate courses.

The boycott follows the expiry of a five-day extended deadline set to revert the annual fee from Rs 3 lakhs to the original Rs 1 lakh for the October 2022 batch.

Notably, the protest began with a boycott of routine services from May 21 and is in response to the administration’s failure to reverse the fee hike.

It stated that the RDA JNIMS held a general body meeting of including all the postgraduate resident doctors.

During the meeting, they have unanimously decided to boycott the emergency services commencing from 9 AM on May 26, 2025 (Monday), RDA asserted.

The RDA added that even with the ongoing agitation, doctors remain committed to providing essential care to those in need, acknowledging the state’s prevailing situation.