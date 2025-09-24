Applications are invited for recruitment of 27 vacant positions or jobs in NIT Manipur.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 27 vacant non-teaching positions or jobs on direct recruitment basis.

Name of post : Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

First Class B.E. / B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

OR

First Class Diploma in Electrical Engineering with excellent academic record

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 13

Discipline wise vacancies :

ECE : 3

ME : 3,

EE : 2

CE: 1

CSE : 1

Maths : 1

Phy : 1

Chem : 1

Qualification & Experience :

First Class or equivalent Grade in B.E. / B.Tech. / MCA in relevant subject from a recognized University / Institute.

Or

First Class Diploma in Engineering in relevant Field with excellent academic record

Or

First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute

Or

Master’s Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks

or equivalent grade

Name of post : Superintendent

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) First Class Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institute in any discipline

Or

Master’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute with atleast 50% marks or equivalent grade

ii) Knowledge of Computer applications viz., Word processing, Spread Sheet.

Name of post : Senior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 5

Eligibility Criteria : Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.

Name of post : Technician

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

ECE : 2

Physics : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government recognized board with at least 60% marks

Or

Senior secondary (10+2) from a Government recognized board with at least 50% marks and ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade.

Or

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and ITI Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade.

Or

Diploma in Engineering of three year’s duration in relevant field from a Government recognized

Polytechnic / Institute

Name of post : Lab Attendant

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Senior secondary (10+2) in Science from a recognized board.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://services.iiitk.ac.in/Nitm_Staff_Rec/ on or before 11:59 p.m. of 20th October, 2025.

Application Fee:

Non-Refundable application fee of Rs. 1000/- shall be paid online. The SC/ST/Women category

shall pay Rs. 500/- non-refundable online. No fee is required from PWD category applicant.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here