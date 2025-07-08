Imphal: Manipur police and central security forces arrested one cadre each from the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak) and Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) in separate operations in the state during the past 24 hours.

The police stated that the joint team arrested one active cadre of the banned PREPAK from Bamon Kampu Mayai Leikai under Irilbung-PS, Imphal East district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He was identified as Thokchom Wilson Singh, also called BK (26). He was involved in the collection of extortion money to raise funds at the behest of PREPAK from various shops and retail stores located at Canchipur, Mantripukhri, and Kakwa localities.

From his possession, a mobile phone was seized, the police reported, adding that from his instance, yet another operation was launched at the hinted hideout at the Lamphel Grace Colony under Lamphel-PS, Imphal West district.

The operation ended with the arrest of an active cadre of KCP (PWG), namely, Huiningsungbam George Bush Meitei @ Lalloiba (18) of Nachou Mayai Mamang Leikai, Bishnupur district. He was involved in extortion activities from the general public.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

From his possession, police seized a mobile handset, an iPad Air, and an Aadhaar card.