Imphal: Central and state security forces apprehended an insurgent and seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during operations conducted in hotspot areas across two districts in Manipur over the past 24 hours.

According to a report from Manipur Police, the joint team captured a cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), identified as Md. Tajuddin Shah, also known as Baboy (37), a resident of Kshetri Awang Leikai in Imphal East.

Security personnel arrested him from the Khurai Chairen Thong area under the jurisdiction of Heingang Police Station in the same district.

Following his on-spot interrogation, the team launched a second-phase operation at the foothills of Salungpham Mamang Leikai, near Ringpam village under Heirok Police Station in Thoubal district.

During the operation, the forces recovered a substantial quantity of arms and equipment.

The seized items included one 7.62mm SLR rifle with a magazine, one carbine with a magazine, one rifle, two single-barrel action rifles, and one SBBL PAG.

They also recovered two Chinese-made high-explosive hand grenades, one locally made explosive device, one 7.62mm AK live round, three 7.62mm SLR live rounds, and four 9mm live rounds.

Additional items recovered included one INSAS magazine, one tear smoke shell, two Baofeng handheld radio sets with two chargers, ten bulletproof jackets, forty camouflage pants, thirty-two camouflage shirts, and seventeen camouflage caps.

The team also found six magazine pouches, twenty-one belts, thirteen pairs of boots, one backpack, one helmet, two nameplates bearing “PLA,” and one PLA badge.