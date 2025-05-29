Imphal: One cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) was arrested, and a cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and warlike stores of weapons was recovered in the operations at two vulnerable places in Manipur’s Imphal West district, the police said.

The security forces and civil police in a joint operation arrested an activist of KCP (PWG), namely, Thounaojam Angangjao @ Maipak @ Pakhang (49) of Koutruk Khunou Leikai under Lamsang PS, Imphal West.

He was involved in the demand for extortion from the general public. One mobile phone, one SIM Card, and one Aadhaar Card were seized from his possession. From his on-spot interrogation and instances, yet another search operation was conducted at Lairekabi Tera Urak Pali under the same police station on Wednesday.

The police recovered, one modified .303 Rifle along with a magazine, two Single Barrel Gun, three Pistols along with three magazines, two 5.56 mm INSAS ammunition, one Baofeng handheld set, two cleaning brush and Laser light fitting parts, two Tear Gas shell, one rubber bullet ammunition, three Bulletproof (BP) vests, six plates suspected to be used as BP, three pairs of camouflage combat dresses, three camouflage caps and one camouflage magazine pouch.

