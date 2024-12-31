Guwahati: The Kuki Inpi has strongly condemned the recent “violent actions” by Central Security Forces against Kuki-Zo women in the Saibol area in Chandel, Manipur.

The Kuki Inpi described the attack as “wanton brutality” and a violation of basic human rights.

The assault, which allegedly involved physical manhandling, molestation, and the use of lathis and tear gas shells, resulted in serious injuries to many women.

They said that they were standing guard to protect their ancestral lands and freedom.

The Kuki Inpi has demanded that the established buffer zones be honoured and strictly enforced and that the central forces take immediate and decisive action to neutralize and disarm the armed Meitei groups who continue to terrorize and destabilize the lives of the Kuki-Zo people.

The organisation has also called upon the central government, human rights organisations and international communities to take cognizance of the ongoing violence in Saibol and other affected areas.

They also urged them to intervene immediately to stop the cycle of violence and ensure the safety, dignity, and rights of the Kuki-Zo people, especially women who have become the target of these brutalities.