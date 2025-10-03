Imphal: In a targeted joint operation, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police arrested the self-styled Commander-in-Chief of the outlawed Chin-Kuki-Mizo Army (CKMA) from a suspected hideout in Churachandpur district, Manipur.

The security forces recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, communication equipment, a vehicle, and Rs 1 lakh in cash from his possession, officials confirmed on Friday.

Identified as Paokholen Guite, a resident of P. Mongjang Village in Churachandpur, the accused was allegedly involved in trafficking arms and drugs across the India-Myanmar border.

He was reportedly working in coordination with several non-Suspension of Operations (SoO) groups, including the United Kuki National Army (UKNA).

The operation took place within the last 36 hours at S. Munuam, under the jurisdiction of Churachandpur Police Station, as per the Manipur Police’s morning bulletin.

Officials also suspect Guite’s involvement in extortion activities in the region.

Police recovered two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 magazines, 31 rounds of 7.62 mm AK-47 ammunition, 150 rounds of 7.62 mm SLR/LMG ammunition, Rs 1,00,000 in cash, one bulletproof pouch, one Hyundai Creta (Reg. No. 24 BH 0676B), and two mobile phones.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier signed a Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with 25 Kuki insurgent groups along the Manipur-Myanmar border.

However, CKMA remains outside the SoO framework and continues to face enforcement actions.