Imphal: The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) has strongly opposed a recent notification issued by the Land Resources Department of the Manipur Government, calling it a violation of tribal rights and customary land practices in the hill areas of the state.

KOHUR demanded that the government rescind or amend the notification to explicitly exclude all hill regions.

The organisation also urged elected tribal representatives, the Chairperson of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC), civil society organisations, and constitutional experts to escalate the issue to the Union Government and the President of India without delay.

In a public statement, KOHUR stated that the controversial notification, dated September 18, 2025, attempts to apply uniformly across the entire state without citing any statutory framework.

According to the organisation, the move violates constitutional safeguards granted under Article 371-C of the Indian Constitution and bypasses mandatory consultation with the HAC, a constitutional body formed to protect tribal interests in Manipur.

KOHUR alleged that the notification aims to expand the application of the Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act, 1960 (MLR&LR Act), which traditionally applies to the valley regions and a few notified pockets within the hill districts.

The group noted that attempts to extend this Act into tribal areas have remained highly controversial for decades.

The organisation further claimed that this action directly contradicts the Presidential Order of June 20, 1972, issued under Article 371-C, which requires the government to present any executive or legislative action concerning the hill areas to the Hill Areas Committee before implementation.

In a warning, KOHUR stated:

“Any attempt to bypass Article 371-C will not only be challenged in appropriate judicial forums but will also be resisted through democratic and peaceful means.”