Imphal: Suspected cadres of the proscribed United National Kuki Army (UNKA) have reportedly kidnapped a Kuki village chief at gunpoint and beaten him to death in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Monday evening, officials reported on Tuesday.

Nungzamang Haokip, 50, chief of the T Khongnempai village under the Henglep sub-division of the Churachandpur district, was kidnapped at gunpoint from his residence around 4:30 pm on Monday.

Nungzamang Haokip, son of the late Jenson Haokip, was found beaten to death at a place located at Haopijang village around 5 pm on the same day.

The dead body of the village chief is now lying at the mortuary of the Churachandpur district hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered under the Hengleop police station for further investigation.

The motive behind the kidnapping and killing is currently under investigation, the officials added



No underground outfits so far claimed responsibility for the kidnapping cum killing case. The outlawed UNKA is demanding a separate nation carved out of India and Myanmar