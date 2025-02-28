Imphal: In a drive against illegal poppy cultivation in the remote hill slopes of Suangkong village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, illicit poppy fields were destroyed on Thursday.

In a collaborative effort, Kuki-Zo tribal villagers, the Manipur Police, and Assam Rifles eradicated approximately ten acres of illicit poppy fields, thwarting a substantial harvest intended for the regional black market.

The targeted poppy fields, nearing their optimal harvesting period, were poised to yield an estimated 50 kilograms of opium, valued at approximately Rs 65,000 in the clandestine regional drug trade.

The operation, executed with precision, involved the meticulous destruction of the poppy flowers, effectively “nipping them in the bud,” thus preventing the extraction of the potent narcotic.

According to a statement released by Assam Rifles, the eradication campaign was initiated following a direct appeal from the Suangkong villagers.

Deeply concerned about the encroaching menace of drug cultivation within their community, the villagers proactively sought the assistance of Assam Rifles to ensure the security and successful execution of the operation.

“The villagers of Suangkong, recognizing the devastating consequences of illicit drug production, took a courageous step by approaching Assam Rifles for support,” the statement stated.

“This collaborative effort underscores the critical role of community participation in combating the spread of narcotics. By working together, we can effectively address the root causes of drug trafficking and protect our communities from its harmful effects,” it added.